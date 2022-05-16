Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3528
Jax
Snuggled in a chair
16th May 2022
16th May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4756
photos
202
followers
104
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Latest from all albums
3523
3524
3525
1227
3526
1228
3527
3528
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
16th May 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
mayhalf22
Jacqueline
ace
He has such soulful eyes!
May 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! What a sweet portrait of Jax.
May 16th, 2022
Barb
ace
What a beautiful boy! Fav
May 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close