Mountains by salza
Mountains

The bottom right photo is photo is the Wittenberg mountains, in the Greater Karoo. The photo taken whilst staying on a friend's farm.
All the other photo are of mountains surrounding the Tulbagh Valley
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
We have so many beautiful mountains here Sally, such a wonderful collage.
June 1st, 2022  
