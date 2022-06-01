Sign up
Photo 3544
Mountains
The bottom right photo is photo is the Wittenberg mountains, in the Greater Karoo. The photo taken whilst staying on a friend's farm.
All the other photo are of mountains surrounding the Tulbagh Valley
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Diana
ace
We have so many beautiful mountains here Sally, such a wonderful collage.
June 1st, 2022
