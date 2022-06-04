Sign up
Photo 3547
Cresent Moon, fiery sky
Fabulous sunset sky. The bright spot in the top right corner is a sickle moon.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4781
photos
201
followers
106
following
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3542
1233
3543
3544
3545
1234
3546
3547
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th June 2022 6:09pm
Tags
moon
,
fire
,
sunset
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! What a view!
June 4th, 2022
