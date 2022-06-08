Sign up
Photo 3550
Zara
I've had quite a few puppies that have come for grooming this week. This is Zara - a 14 week old Rottweiler. She is a very sweet girl and so easy to work with.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
8th June 2022 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
zara
,
rottweiler
,
grooming
Jacqueline
ace
And very cute
June 8th, 2022
