Zara
Photo 3550

Zara

I've had quite a few puppies that have come for grooming this week. This is Zara - a 14 week old Rottweiler. She is a very sweet girl and so easy to work with.
8th June 2022

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Jacqueline
And very cute
June 8th, 2022  
