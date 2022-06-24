Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3564
Pond Life
For my get pushed challenge from Delwyn
@dkbarnett
- How about doing for me an abstract landscape photograph?
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4804
photos
203
followers
108
following
976% complete
View this month »
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
Latest from all albums
1238
3560
3561
3562
3563
1239
1240
3564
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
24th June 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
reflection
,
leaf
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-516
Sally Ings
ace
@dkbarnett
a response to your challenge
June 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close