Pond Life by salza
Photo 3564

Pond Life

For my get pushed challenge from Delwyn @dkbarnett - How about doing for me an abstract landscape photograph?
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@dkbarnett a response to your challenge
June 24th, 2022  
