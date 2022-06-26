Sign up
Photo 3566
Fungi in the Garden
Found this little mushroom popping up out of the grass
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
26th June 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mushroom
,
garden
,
fungi
