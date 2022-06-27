Previous
Succulent Buds by salza
Photo 3567

Succulent Buds

Buds of the Pigs Ear (Cotyledon orbiculata). I noticed the hair when I started processing the picture and decided that it would not be easy to clone out so I left it alone
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, they are blooming all over now.
June 27th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
such sharp detail!
June 27th, 2022  
