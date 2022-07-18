Previous
Watercolour Playtime by salza
Photo 3586

Watercolour Playtime

Prompt was cirles. I believe I found quite a few circles.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Maggiemae
It is just slightly imperfect which means its original! Just what we want to see!
July 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
July 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
What a great mix of circles.
July 19th, 2022  
Babs
What an excellent arty circles shot
July 19th, 2022  
