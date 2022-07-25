Sign up
Photo 3593
Oat Crunchies
The original recipe calls for sunflower seeds and mixed dried fruit. I used sesame seeds and dried cranberries
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
JackieR
Look delicious
July 25th, 2022
Sally Ings
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
they are rather moreish. A friend told me that I mustn't make them again as she couldn't just eat just one.
July 25th, 2022
Jacqueline
Looks delicious, could you share the recipe with us?
July 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
Yummy
July 25th, 2022
