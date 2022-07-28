Sign up
Photo 3595
Playing with some books
For the Artist challenge - Wolfgang Tillmans
Loosely based on his photo
http://www.artnet.com/artists/wolfgang-tillmans/wie-wahrscheinlich-ist-es-dass-nur-ich-recht-habe-a-iL6doy4TRKnivyOlO8PE1Q2
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
28th July 2022 1:39pm
Tags
books
,
make-30-2022
,
salza_make-30-2022
,
ac-tillmans
Jacqueline
ace
Great entry for the challenge!
July 28th, 2022
