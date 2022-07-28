Previous
Playing with some books by salza
Photo 3595

Playing with some books

For the Artist challenge - Wolfgang Tillmans
Loosely based on his photo http://www.artnet.com/artists/wolfgang-tillmans/wie-wahrscheinlich-ist-es-dass-nur-ich-recht-habe-a-iL6doy4TRKnivyOlO8PE1Q2
Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Great entry for the challenge!
July 28th, 2022  
