Making a Lemon Syrup Cake by salza
Making a Lemon Syrup Cake

For my get pushed challenge from Delwyn @dkbarnett - how about doing a triptych and photographing the same object from three different perspectives.

Three different stages of the process of getting from the bunch of ingredients to the completed cake ready to be sliced and enjoyed.
14th August 2022

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@dkbarnett Another attempt
August 14th, 2022  
Diana
That looks delicious Sally!
August 14th, 2022  
Wylie
That does look delish!
August 14th, 2022  
