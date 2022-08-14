Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3612
Making a Lemon Syrup Cake
For my get pushed challenge from Delwyn
@dkbarnett
- how about doing a triptych and photographing the same object from three different perspectives.
Three different stages of the process of getting from the bunch of ingredients to the completed cake ready to be sliced and enjoyed.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4866
photos
200
followers
106
following
989% complete
View this month »
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
Latest from all albums
3607
3608
1253
3609
3610
3611
1254
3612
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
lemon
,
collage
,
triptych
,
story telling
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-523
Sally Ings
ace
@dkbarnett
Another attempt
August 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks delicious Sally!
August 14th, 2022
Wylie
ace
That does look delish!
August 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close