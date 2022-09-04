Sign up
Photo 3628
Stormy Afternoon
The weather turned quite foul this afternoon. Strong wind and heavy rain. Decidedly unpleasant out and about.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
nature
,
weather
,
rain
,
garden
,
wind
,
bleak
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
same here
September 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
You captured the weather very well.
September 4th, 2022
