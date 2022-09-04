Previous
Next
Stormy Afternoon by salza
Photo 3628

Stormy Afternoon

The weather turned quite foul this afternoon. Strong wind and heavy rain. Decidedly unpleasant out and about.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
993% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
same here
September 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
You captured the weather very well.
September 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise