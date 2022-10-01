Previous
Next
Getting a Selfie by salza
Photo 3649

Getting a Selfie

My brother taking a selfie with our mum.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
999% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Thank you for taking part in the challenge!!
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise