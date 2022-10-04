Sign up
Photo 3651
Lex
Lex is an Australian Shepherd. He has Merle colouring and one blue eye, one brown eye.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4916
photos
196
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th October 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
aussie
,
australian shepherd
,
lex
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely portrait.
October 4th, 2022
