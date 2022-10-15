Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3658
Disintegrating Lemons
For my get pushed challenge from Kali
@kali66
- have you ever tried disintegration effects in photoshop?
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4925
photos
196
followers
107
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Latest from all albums
3652
3653
3654
1267
3655
3656
3657
3658
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th October 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
lemon
,
disintegrate
,
dispersion
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-532
Sally Ings
ace
@kali66
one attempt
October 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool effect!
October 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close