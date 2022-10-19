Previous
Charlie is a Standard Poodle. He is just over a year old. He comes to me grooming. This is the style that his humans like to have him clipped in for the summer months.
Annie D ace
I think they are sensible owners - he will be cool but still looks dapper ha ha - some of the do's I see on poodles makes me want to remove them from such owners hahahaha
October 20th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
@annied I totally agree with you Annie. I have been asked to give some rather weird styles over the years. Most I have done as they are not detrimental to the health of the animal but I do feel sorry for the animal.
October 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! What a great grooming job.
October 20th, 2022  
