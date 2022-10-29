Sign up
Photo 3670
Painted Clouds
For my get pushed challenge from Sue
@suez1e
- take an image of the sky. It could be a sunset, sunrise, a moody sky or just some interesting clouds
We have the most beautiful and amazing blue skies. The wispy clouds this morning reminded me of paintbrush strokes
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
cloud
,
landscape
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-534
Sally Ings
ace
@suez1e
another response
October 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The clouds are wispy and look as if they have been painted on.
October 29th, 2022
