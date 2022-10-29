Previous
Painted Clouds by salza
Photo 3670

Painted Clouds

For my get pushed challenge from Sue @suez1e - take an image of the sky. It could be a sunset, sunrise, a moody sky or just some interesting clouds

We have the most beautiful and amazing blue skies. The wispy clouds this morning reminded me of paintbrush strokes
Sally Ings

Sally Ings ace
@suez1e another response
Susan Wakely ace
The clouds are wispy and look as if they have been painted on.
