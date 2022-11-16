Previous
Old Barber Chairs by salza
Old Barber Chairs

This is such a cool idea. You can enjoy something to eat and drink whilst sitting in an old barber's chair.

16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Mags ace
Neat!!! They're getting a second life. =)
November 16th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Cool shot of these old barber chairs
November 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fun idea and certainly comfortable seating!
November 16th, 2022  
Martina
cool set, and a lovely way to present them. Great light!
November 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking chairs. Years ago when I was a nursing sister we had a chair just like this in our treatment room. It was comfortable and practical but had to be removed because it didn’t conform to having easily wiped down surfaces.
November 16th, 2022  
