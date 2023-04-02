Sign up
Photo 3776
Looking
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
30-shots2023
,
salza_30-shots2023
Babs
ace
He looks very thoughtful.
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a perfect portrait!
April 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful fur baby!
April 2nd, 2023
