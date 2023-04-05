Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3779
Through the window
Jax waiting patiently outside the door to my grooming area.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5079
photos
188
followers
106
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Latest from all albums
3773
1300
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
5th April 2023 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
30-shots2023
,
salza_30-shots2023
Mags
ace
Such a good boy! I can tell, he loves his mom. =)
April 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
April 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close