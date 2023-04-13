Previous
In the garden by salza
Photo 3787

In the garden

Jax loves chasing flying insects. I managed to get a picture as he looked up.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Mike
Jax is such a handsome lad.
April 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love your garden, great shot of Jax too.
April 13th, 2023  
