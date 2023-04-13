Sign up
Photo 3787
In the garden
Jax loves chasing flying insects. I managed to get a picture as he looked up.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
2
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
30-shots2023
,
salza_30-shots2023
Mike
Jax is such a handsome lad.
April 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love your garden, great shot of Jax too.
April 13th, 2023
