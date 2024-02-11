Previous
Shuttered by salza
Photo 3847

Shuttered

11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1053% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love the simplicity.
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
A gorgeous minimal capture.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise