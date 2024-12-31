Previous
Happy New Year by salza
Happy New Year

The old year is ending, but for every ending there is a new beginning.
Wishing everyone a wonderful year full of optimism, joy, happiness and luck
Sally Ings

Diana ace
Happy New Year Sally, hope to see more of you in 2025 :-)
January 1st, 2025  
