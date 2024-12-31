Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3886
Happy New Year
The old year is ending, but for every ending there is a new beginning.
Wishing everyone a wonderful year full of optimism, joy, happiness and luck
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5209
photos
156
followers
87
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
Latest from all albums
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
1323
3885
3886
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
30th December 2017 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparkler
,
celebration
,
celebrate
Diana
ace
Happy New Year Sally, hope to see more of you in 2025 :-)
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close