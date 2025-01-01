Previous
Aeonium Sunburst by salza
Photo 3887

Aeonium Sunburst

I have a few of these aeonium plants in the garden. On this particular plant some of the rosettes have almost no green varigation on them.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful plant and healthy looking!
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking succulent.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact