Previous
Photo 3888
Mountain side Vineyard
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5212
photos
156
followers
87
following
1065% complete
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3883
3884
1323
3885
3886
1324
3887
3888
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
2nd January 2025 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
tulbagh
,
witzenberg
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice leading line to the mountains.
January 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2025
