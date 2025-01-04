Sign up
Previous
Photo 3890
Dried up piece of garden detritis
I am using photos from when I first joined the 365 Project as inspiration. It's interesting that I still have some of my 'finds', many of them were found in 2011 and 2012.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5214
photos
156
followers
87
following
1065% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th January 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
decay
,
dry
,
garden
,
brown
,
detritis
Susan Wakely
ace
Great find and bokeh.
January 4th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nicely shot!
January 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful texture and bokeh!
January 4th, 2025
