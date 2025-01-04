Previous
Dried up piece of garden detritis by salza
Photo 3890

Dried up piece of garden detritis

I am using photos from when I first joined the 365 Project as inspiration. It's interesting that I still have some of my 'finds', many of them were found in 2011 and 2012.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1065% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great find and bokeh.
January 4th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely shot!
January 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful texture and bokeh!
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact