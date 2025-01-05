Sign up
Photo 3891
Hidden in the Clouds
Saronsberg mountain was partially hidden by clouds this morning when we took the dogs out for a walk. Despite the fact that the clouds look like rain clouds we have not had a drop. The clouds also didn't hang around for very long.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
nature
mountain
landscape
olives
saronsberg
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely layers.
January 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
What a great shot
January 5th, 2025
