Previous
Photo 3892
Black German Shepherd
I groomed this gorgeous young black GSD today. He was a pleasure to work with.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
6th January 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
