Photo 3895
Ivvy
One of the dogs that I worked with today. Sadly she has a lot of saliva and tear stains on her face. So difficult to get those stains out.
9th January 2025
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5
2
365
Galaxy A54 5G
9th January 2025 5:04pm
Public
dog
nature
work
animal
pet
maltese
Mags
ace
Oh but she looks so sweet! I posted two photos for you!
January 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I didn't know that was staining.
January 9th, 2025
