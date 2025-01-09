Previous
Ivvy by salza
Ivvy

One of the dogs that I worked with today. Sadly she has a lot of saliva and tear stains on her face. So difficult to get those stains out.
9th January 2025

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Mags ace
Oh but she looks so sweet! I posted two photos for you!
January 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I didn't know that was staining.
January 9th, 2025  
