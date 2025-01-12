Previous
One way to relax by salza
One way to relax

I enjoy doing crossword puzzles, I find them relaxing. Sometimes I loose track of time whilst filling them in.
Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Anne ace
Me too Sally! Great pov here
January 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Me too!!!!
January 12th, 2025  
