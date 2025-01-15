Previous
Emma by salza
Emma

She's an Australian Shepherd who came today to be groomed. She is such a lovely dog, so friendly and easy to work with.
Sally Ings

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely looking dog.
January 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
She is beautiful and looks very well groomed! Will got a pretty good raking and combing this morning. =)
January 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful dog.
January 15th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous girl!
January 15th, 2025  
