Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3901
Emma
She's an Australian Shepherd who came today to be groomed. She is such a lovely dog, so friendly and easy to work with.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5228
photos
157
followers
87
following
1068% complete
View this month »
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
Latest from all albums
3896
1326
3897
1327
3898
3899
3900
3901
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th January 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
groom
,
aussie
,
australian shepherd
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely looking dog.
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
She is beautiful and looks very well groomed! Will got a pretty good raking and combing this morning. =)
January 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful dog.
January 15th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous girl!
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close