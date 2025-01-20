Previous
Kudu Doe by salza
Kudu Doe

We had this female Kudu walk right up to our door. She was very curious.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
What a wonderful experience in the wilderness!
January 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh my word! And don't you have a fabulous view
January 20th, 2025  
