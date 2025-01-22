Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3908
Charlie
A beautiful chocolate Standard Poodle that I have the pleasure of working with.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5236
photos
158
followers
87
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
Latest from all albums
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
1328
3907
3908
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd January 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Aww! He's so handsome and well groomed! I wish you lived here and Will would surely be your friend. =)
January 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
gorgeous Charlie!
January 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close