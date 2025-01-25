Sign up
Photo 3911
Flat White
A treat before doing grocery shopping
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5241
photos
158
followers
87
following
1071% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
26th January 2025 9:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
coffee
,
treat
Mags
ace
Looking delicious!
January 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Artistic barista.
January 26th, 2025
