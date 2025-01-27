Sign up
Photo 3913
To the Point
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
pencils
,
colour
,
minimal
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous Point of view.
January 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! You made them look huge! Well done.
January 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific composition!
January 28th, 2025
