Photo 3914
Zebra Aloe
I have no idea what the correct name for this aloe is. I'm sure that I could find out through Google
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5246
photos
158
followers
87
following
1072% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
29th January 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
stripes
,
aloe
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a happy and healthy plant.
January 29th, 2025
