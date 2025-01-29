Previous
Discarded by salza
Photo 3915

Discarded

I found this small piece of eggshell caught up in some vine leaves.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I hope that the chick hatched and is living a happy life.
January 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact