Photo 3917
Watercolour
Had some free time so decided to play with my watercolour paints.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
silhouette
,
giraffe
,
watercolour
,
salza_art
