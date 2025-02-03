Previous
Saronsberg reflected by salza
Photo 3920

Saronsberg reflected

Spotted whilst walking on a nearby farm.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely scene! Works well in b&w!
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of that lovely scene.
February 3rd, 2025  
Lin ace
Great composition
February 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
February 3rd, 2025  
