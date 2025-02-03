Sign up
Previous
Photo 3920
Saronsberg reflected
Spotted whilst walking on a nearby farm.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
5
3
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd February 2025 6:48am
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
reflection
,
landscape
,
bw
,
location
,
saronsberg
,
for2025
,
feb25words
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
February 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely scene! Works well in b&w!
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of that lovely scene.
February 3rd, 2025
Lin
ace
Great composition
February 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
February 3rd, 2025
