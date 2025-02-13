Sign up
Previous
Photo 3929
Vintage effects
Added some vintage style effects to this picture.
The vintage teddy bears that I posted the other day are in the background.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th February 2025 8:08pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
pen
,
magazine
,
bw
,
grain
,
crossword
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Very nice!
February 13th, 2025
Anne
ace
This has a real vintage feel
February 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
