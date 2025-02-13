Previous
Vintage effects by salza
Photo 3929

Vintage effects

Added some vintage style effects to this picture.
The vintage teddy bears that I posted the other day are in the background.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Mags ace
Very nice!
February 13th, 2025  
Anne ace
This has a real vintage feel
February 13th, 2025  
