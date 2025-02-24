Previous
Utensil drawer by salza
Photo 3940

Utensil drawer

This drawer looks a mess but I know what's in it.
The Sally's Husband tamer spoon was given to me by my matron of honour at my kitchen tea (over 35 years ago). As you can see it's not done much work.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Anne ace
So many useful items in your drawer!
February 25th, 2025  
