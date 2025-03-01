Previous
Purple Quilt block by salza
Photo 3946

Purple Quilt block

Decided to try the quilt as you go method. These are two of my test blocks. It's been interesting and I have learnt one or two things that I would do differently
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Barb ace
Pretty!
March 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely tones.
March 2nd, 2025  
