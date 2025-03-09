Sign up
Previous
Photo 3950
Whale Tail
Found this whale tail structure displayed on the beach. Not sure if it will be around long as its within the boundaries of the high tide.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
8th March 2025 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
beach
,
whale tail
,
stilbaai
gloria jones
ace
Super beach shot
March 12th, 2025
