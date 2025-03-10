Previous
What caused such a sad face? by salza
What caused such a sad face?

10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
JackieR 🤓 ace
Being beheaded??
March 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh my goodness! Cool find and capture.
March 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m guessing having your head chopped off ain’t much fun.
March 15th, 2025  
