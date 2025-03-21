Sign up
Photo 3953
Finally had some rain
Finally we have some cooler temperatures and much needed rain.
21st March 2025
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
water
,
flower
,
pink
,
rain
,
droplets
,
garden
,
flora
Barb
ace
Marvelous close-up!
March 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful bloom and details!
March 21st, 2025
