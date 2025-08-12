Previous
Two Elephant by salza
Photo 3959

Two Elephant

For World Elephant day
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1084% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Great catch Sally
August 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and scene.
August 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super capture
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact