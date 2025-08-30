Previous
Tankwa Padstal (Farmstall) by salza
Photo 3961

Tankwa Padstal (Farmstall)

Tankwa Padstal is a unique experience. From a distance you notice a flying saucer halfway buried in the Karoo soil and on closer inspection, more gems come into view.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
JackieR ace
An unusual shop sign!!!
September 8th, 2025  
