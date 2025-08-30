Sign up
Photo 3961
Tankwa Padstal (Farmstall)
Tankwa Padstal is a unique experience. From a distance you notice a flying saucer halfway buried in the Karoo soil and on closer inspection, more gems come into view.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
30th August 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
middle of nowhere
,
karoo
,
farmstall
,
tankwa
JackieR
ace
An unusual shop sign!!!
September 8th, 2025
