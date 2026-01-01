Sign up
Photo 3966
A bit of rust
Came across this at the entrance to a fuel station and farm stall. Such a creative way to deal with an old rusted car.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5311
photos
146
followers
81
following
1086% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
7th November 2025 10:37am
Tags
car
,
chicken
,
rust
,
art
,
artwork
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026
