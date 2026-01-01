Previous
Next
A bit of rust by salza
Photo 3966

A bit of rust

Came across this at the entrance to a fuel station and farm stall. Such a creative way to deal with an old rusted car.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact