On the March by salza
On the March

Went on a road trip in November and found a wonderful display of rock art, so creative. They are a decent size too. I'd estimate the lead and rear ants stand around 40 - 50 cm tall.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Sally Ings

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026  
