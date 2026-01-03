Previous
Old Tidal Fish Traps by salza
Photo 3968

Old Tidal Fish Traps

These fish traps are constructed in such a way that they form pools of varying size in the intertidal zone. They operate on the principle that at high tide during new-moon (i.e. dark-moon) spring tides, fish swim over the walls to feed. As the water recedes with the turn of the tide, the fish get trapped in the enclosure. It is then an easy matter to remove the fish from the almost dry trap.
Photo taken at low tide. To see a picture of the high tide - https://365project.org/salza/extras/2026-01-03
Sally Ings

JackieR ace
How ingenious. A lovely landscape
January 3rd, 2026  
