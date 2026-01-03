Old Tidal Fish Traps

These fish traps are constructed in such a way that they form pools of varying size in the intertidal zone. They operate on the principle that at high tide during new-moon (i.e. dark-moon) spring tides, fish swim over the walls to feed. As the water recedes with the turn of the tide, the fish get trapped in the enclosure. It is then an easy matter to remove the fish from the almost dry trap.
Photo taken at low tide. To see a picture of the high tide - https://365project.org/salza/extras/2026-01-03